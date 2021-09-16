News

Adia Victoria Shares Video for New Song “You Was Born to Die” (Feat. Margo Price, Jason Isbell) A Southern Gothic Due Out This Friday via Canvasback

Photography by Huy Nguyen



Adia Victoria has shared a new song, “You Was Born to Die,” featuring Kyshona Armstrong, Margo Price, and Jason Isbell. The song is a cover of a 1930’s blues song by Blind Willie McTell, and it is the latest single release from Victoria’s upcoming third studio album, A Southern Gothic, which will be out this Friday (Sept. 17) via Canvasback. Watch the Joey Brodnax-directed video for “You Was Born to Die” below.

Victoria speaks about the new song in a press release: “Last year the lessons I have learned on my walk in the blues—the business of love, lies, loss and spectacular death—surrounded my every waking thought like armor. In a society that attempts to suppress death into the unspoken, the blues has allowed me to dance in death’s face and sing her entire name.”

She adds: “‘You Was Born To Die’ is a celebration of the impermanence of any imprint we hope in vain to leave on this world. Like any blues worth the name, it is an invitation to stand apart and stare askew back on a world that has become ridiculous. I asked Kyshona and Margo Price to join me in the Blueswomen work of singing herself beyond the regard of their men. I invited Jason Isbell to join us in these blues because he makes a guitar talk like it can speak to the devil.”

Victoria previously shared the single “Magnolia Blues” upon the album’s announcement. Her most recent studio album, Silences, came out in 2019 via Atlantic.

