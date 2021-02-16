News

All





Adrian Younge Shares New Single “Revolutionize,” Talks to Ladybug Mecca in New Podcast Episode The American Negro Due Out February 26 on Jazz is Dead





Adrian Younge has shared a new single titled “Revolutionize.” It is the second offering from his upcoming album, The American Negro, which will be released on February 26 via Jazz is Dead. Younge has also shared the latest episode of his Amazon Music-exclusive podcast Invisible Blackness, where he talks to Ladybug Mecca of hip hop trio Digable Planets. Listen to “Revolutionize” below and check out the podcast here.

Younge speaks about the message behind “Revolutionize” in a press release: “‘Revolutionize’ is a broadcast amplified by the struggle; a rebellion against America’s bigotry and complacency towards the plight of Black America. We are beautiful and the harmony of our heritage is the soul of The American Negro—‘Revolutionize how we see our lives.’”

Earlier this month, Younge shared the title track from The American Negro in tandem with the announcement of the album and concurrent multimedia project, which includes the Invisible Blackness podcast along with a short film titled T.A.N., which Younge directed and will be available later this month on Amazon Prime Video. “The American Negro” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.