Adrian Younge – Stream the New Album The American Negro Out Now on Jazz is Dead





Adrian Younge has released a politically charged album, The American Negro, today via his Jazz is Dead label. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

The American Negro is accompanied by a multimedia project, which includes the Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge podcast along with a short film titled T.A.N., which Younge directed and will be available next week on Amazon Prime Video. Invisible Blackness with Adrian Younge comprises four episodes and features guest appearances by Chuck D, Ladybug Mecca, Kenyon Harrold, and Michael Jai White, among others.

Younge stated in a press release announcing the album: “The American Negro is the most important creative accomplishment of my life. This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people. It should be evident that any examination of black music is an examination of the relationship between black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche.”

Earlier this month, Younge shared the title track from The American Negro, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Younge shared the album’s second single, “Revolutionize,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

