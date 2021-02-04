News

Adrianne Lenker Shares New Video for “forwards beckon rebound” songs and instrumentals Both Out Now via 4AD





Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief has released a new video for her song “forwards beckon rebound,” from her 2020 solo album songs. The video features Lenker’s silhouette shot floating around the screen accompanied by her elucidative dancing at dusk in the desert. You can watch it below.

Filmed at Wild Heart Ranch in Joshua Tree, the “forwards beckon rebound” video was self-directed by Lenker but brought to life by cinematographer Adam Gundersheimer and producer V Haddad.

Last fall, Lenker released two solo albums titled songs and instrumentals, which featured her strong songwriting abilities and indie-folk sound seeping through each track.

Both albums were written and recorded in April 2020 while under quarantine. After Big Thief’s European tour ended early due to COVID-19, Lenker retreated to a one-room cabin in the mountains of western Massachusetts and set up a studio there with the aid of engineer Philip Weinrobe.

“I grew really connected to the space itself,” said Lenker in a previous press release. “The one-room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar—it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

