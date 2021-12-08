News

Aeon Station Share New Single “Alpine Drive” Observatory Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a new single “Alpine Drive.” It is the closing track to their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out this Friday (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Whelan elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I felt ‘Alpine Drive’ was the perfect song to end the album as it represents an end to a journey. The paths we walk on are unpredictable, complicated, and long but ultimately, we are all striving to find our way ‘home.’

He adds that the track “evoked feelings of winter and nostalgia for me. Like old Christmas songs where you hear and feel the longing to reunite with your family, the lyrics described my desire to be home with my wife and kids, especially after a stressful day or long business trip away from them. My journey home to them would always start with a call or text to my wife with the words ‘I’m on my way…’.”

Previously released singles from Observatory are “Queens,” “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week), and “Fade” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

