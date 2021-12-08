 Aeon Station Share New Single “Alpine Drive” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Subscribe

Aeon Station Share New Single “Alpine Drive”

Observatory Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Bookmark and Share


Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a new single “Alpine Drive.” It is the closing track to their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out this Friday (Dec. 10) via Sub Pop. Listen below.

Whelan elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I felt ‘Alpine Drive’ was the perfect song to end the album as it represents an end to a journey. The paths we walk on are unpredictable, complicated, and long but ultimately, we are all striving to find our way ‘home.’

He adds that the track “evoked feelings of winter and nostalgia for me. Like old Christmas songs where you hear and feel the longing to reunite with your family, the lyrics described my desire to be home with my wife and kids, especially after a stressful day or long business trip away from them. My journey home to them would always start with a call or text to my wife with the words ‘I’m on my way…’.”

Previously released singles from Observatory are “Queens,” “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week), and “Fade” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent