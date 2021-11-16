News

All





Aeon Station Share Video for New Single “Fade” Observatory Due Out December 10 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a video for their new single, “Fade.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out on December 10 via Sub Pop. Watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below.

Whelan elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I wrote this song in part to describe the myriad of emotions I was feeling when making the decision to move to Singapore with my family. My wife and I had just bought a house in New Jersey when I was presented with an opportunity from my job to live and work in another country. Once we let go of our fears and embraced the adventure of the unknown, we discovered the experience was better than we could have ever imagined.”

Director Briet adds: “The song reminds us that we all live with daily fear, disappointment and criticism and it’s up to us to rise above the negative chatter and break through our self-imposed limitations. What the protagonist in the video doesn’t realize is that these negative things…these ‘rocks’…are and will always be around her, no matter how far she runs. Eventually she overcomes the anxiety and learns to love and accept the challenges that will always be around her.”

Previously released singles from Observatory are “Queens” and “Leaves” (one of our Songs of the Week).

