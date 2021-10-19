Aeon Station Shares New Song “Leaves”
Observatory Due Out December 10 via Sub Pop
Oct 19, 2021
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Aeon Station (the project led by Kevin Whelan of The Wrens) have shared a new song, “Leaves.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, Observatory, which will be out on December 10 via Sub Pop. Listen to “Leaves” below.
Whelan speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Leaves’ is about finding the courage to leave negative people or situations behind. It is not about giving up or feeling defeated. It’s about learning self-love, finding your voice, and setting on a path for a chance at something better.”
Upon announcement of the new album last month, the band shared its lead single, “Queens.”
