Air Waves Shares New Single “Alien” Featuring Cass McCombs
The Dance Due Out September 9 via Fire
Jul 21, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Air Waves (aka Nicole Schneit) has shared a new single, “Alien,” which features Cass McCombs. It is the latest release from Schneit’s forthcoming album, The Dance, which will be out on September 9 via Fire. Listen below.
In a press release, Schneit states: “‘Alien’ is a love song about feeling safe with someone. The kids I work with say ‘go off king,’ so I thought to use that sentiment. I was ecstatic Cass wanted to sing on this one, as I’m a big fan of his songwriting and his voice works so well with the darkness of the tune.”
Earlier this week, McCombs shared the song “Karaoke” from his forthcoming album Heartmind.
