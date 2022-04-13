 Air’s JB Dunckel Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Corporate Sunset” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022  
Air’s JB Dunckel Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Corporate Sunset”

Carbon Due Out June 24 via Prototyp Recordings

Apr 13, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Bojana Tartaska
JB Dunckel (full name Jean-Benoît Dunckel), one half of French duo Air, has announced his third solo album, Carbon, and shared its first single, “Corporate Sunset.” Carbon is due out June 24 via Prototyp Recordings. Check out “Corporate Sunset” below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

Carbon is the follow-up to 2018’s H+ and 2006’s Darkel.

“When you burn it, it doesn’t go away,” Dunckel says of the album’s title, in a press release. “It’s full of strength – diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. It’s the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but we’re hardly aware of it.”

Dunckel says that “Corporate Sunset” considers how “big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise. That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”

He adds about the album: “It’s all about creating waves that bring me happiness—or that reveal how I feel. It has to drag me into a dream or a sort of internal pleasure…. Music brings energy and I want them to feel this energy.”

Carbon Tracklist:

1. Spark
2. Corporate Sunset
3. Space
4. Shogun
5. Zombie Park
6. Dare
7. Sex UFO
8. Cristal Mind
9. Naturalis Principia Musica

