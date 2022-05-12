 Air’s JB Dunckel Shares New Song “Zombie Park” and Live Session Video | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Air’s JB Dunckel Shares New Song “Zombie Park” and Live Session Video

Carbon Due Out June 24 via Prototyp Recordings

May 12, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by V. Sonnier
Bookmark and Share


JB Dunckel (full name Jean-Benoît Dunckel), one half of French duo Air, is releasing his third solo album, Carbon, June 24 via Prototyp Recordings. Now he has shared its second single, “Zombie Park.” He has also shared a new live in the studio session where he performs “Zombie Park,” as well as the album’s first single “Corporate Sunset.” Both live tracks sound pretty close to the studio versions. Listen and watch below.

According to a press release, “Zombie Park” was “inspired by a park in Jaurès Paris, near Dunckel’s Paris apartment.”

“Corporate Sunset” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Carbon is the follow-up to 2018’s H+ and 2006’s Darkel.

“When you burn it, it doesn’t go away,” Dunckel said of the album’s title, in a previous press release. “It’s full of strength – diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. It’s the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but we’re hardly aware of it.”

Dunckel said that “Corporate Sunset” considers how “big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise. That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”

He adds about the album: “It’s all about creating waves that bring me happiness—or that reveal how I feel. It has to drag me into a dream or a sort of internal pleasure…. Music brings energy and I want them to feel this energy.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent