Air’s JB Dunckel Shares New Song “Zombie Park” and Live Session Video Carbon Due Out June 24 via Prototyp Recordings

Photography by V. Sonnier



JB Dunckel (full name Jean-Benoît Dunckel), one half of French duo Air, is releasing his third solo album, Carbon, June 24 via Prototyp Recordings. Now he has shared its second single, “Zombie Park.” He has also shared a new live in the studio session where he performs “Zombie Park,” as well as the album’s first single “Corporate Sunset.” Both live tracks sound pretty close to the studio versions. Listen and watch below.

According to a press release, “Zombie Park” was “inspired by a park in Jaurès Paris, near Dunckel’s Paris apartment.”

“Corporate Sunset” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Carbon is the follow-up to 2018’s H+ and 2006’s Darkel.

“When you burn it, it doesn’t go away,” Dunckel said of the album’s title, in a previous press release. “It’s full of strength – diamonds are crystallized carbon. Carbon is the thing that makes you solid. It’s the most important thing in our bodies and in our lives, but we’re hardly aware of it.”

Dunckel said that “Corporate Sunset” considers how “big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise. That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”

He adds about the album: “It’s all about creating waves that bring me happiness—or that reveal how I feel. It has to drag me into a dream or a sort of internal pleasure…. Music brings energy and I want them to feel this energy.”

