Alan Vega – Hear New Single “Fist” From Late Suicide Frontman’s Lost Album Mutator Due Out April 23 via Sacred Bones





A new single by the late Alan Vega of iconic ’70s band Suicide has just been released. “Fist” is the second offering from Vega’s upcoming lost album, Mutator, which will be released on April 23 via Sacred Bones. Listen below.

Vega passed away in his sleep in 2016 at the age of 78.

Mutator consists of songs recorded by Vega from 1995 to 1996 alongside collaborator and partner Liz Lamere. The songs were discovered by Lamere and Vega’s close friend Jared Artaud in 2019 through a set of tapes, and the two worked together on mixing and producing the songs. The album is the first set of unreleased Vega material (from what is referred to as the “Vega Vault”) that will be released via Sacred Bones.

Lamere talks about “Fist” in a press release: “Its relentless forward movement of the music coupled with Vega’s battle cry lyrics makes it a powerful call for action to the people to muster their power, come together and Make One Nation. The message is timely, the impact timeless.”

Artaud adds: “Alan Vega was an architect of sound. ‘Fist’ reveals the album’s archetypal sonic framework of balancing intensity with calm. Music you can meditate to or blast during a protest march. Vega was a champion of the underdog. His lyrics inspire strength for the individual to rise up and destroy those destroying us. ‘Fist’ sets Mutator into motion with Vega’s ‘no notes’ mantra and blistering poetic truths that balance a dark vision with hope.”

Last month, the song “Nike Soldier” from the album was shared upon its announcement.

