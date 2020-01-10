News

Album of the Week: Field Music Tackle World War I with “Making a New World” Plus Stream the New Albums from Georgia and Beach Slang





Britain's Field Music (anchored by brothers Peter and David Brewis) have released a new album, Making a New World, inspired by the aftermath and repercussions of World War I, today via Memphis Industries and it's our first Album of the Week of 2020. Find more info on the album below. Below that are streams of other notable albums released today: Georgia and Beach Slang.

Fittingly, Sam Mendes' acclaimed World War I movie, 1917, is also getting a wide release today, fresh from winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture, Drama. Making a New World and 1917 make for interesting companion pieces.

Field Music: Making a New World (Memphis Industries)

Making a New World began when the band performed two World War I-themed shows for England's Imperial War Museum at their sites in Salford and London in January 2019. The basic tracks for the album were recorded the day after the London Imperial War Museum show. While the majority of Field Music's studio work has been put together by Peter and David Brewis, the one-day session featured Field Music's full live band (Liz Corney on keyboards, Kevin Dosdale on guitar, and Andrew Lowther on bass), with Peter and David on guitar and drums respectively. This is the first album since 2007's Tones of Town that could be considered more of a full band album.

A previous press release described the themes and inspirations of the album in more detail: "Making a New World [is] a 19-track song cycle about the after-effects of the First World War. But this is not an album about war and it is not, in any traditional sense, an album about remembrance. There are songs here about air traffic control and gender reassignment surgery. There are songs about Tiananmen Square and about ultrasound. There are even songs about Becontree Housing Estate and about sanitary towels."

The jumping off point for the Imperial War Museum performances was, as the press release explained, "an image, from a 1919 publication on munitions by the U.S. War Department, made using 'sound ranging,' a technique that utilized an array of transducers to capture the vibrations of gunfire at the front. These vibrations were displayed on a graph, similar to a seismograph, where the distances between peaks on different lines could be used to pinpoint the location of enemy armaments. This particular image showed the minute leading up to 11am on 11th November 1918, and the minute immediately after. One minute of oppressive, juddering noise and one minute of near-silence."

David Brewis explained further in the previous press release: "We imagined the lines from that image continuing across the next hundred years, and we looked for stories which tied back to specific events from the war or the immediate aftermath. In writing these songs, we felt we were pulling the war towards us - out of remembrance and into the everyday - into the now."

We interviewed Field Music earlier in 2019 about their Imperial War Museum performances and you can read that here.

Previously Field Music shared Making a New World's first single, "Only In a Man's World," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Money Is a Memory," a song about Germany's war reparations that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Beyond That of Courtesy," a song about the French suffrage movement. This week they shared one last pre-release song from the album, "Do You Read Me?," a song about the first time a person on a plane communicated to those on the ground, paving the way for air traffic control. It happened in 1917 over the battle fields of the First World War and was the first transmission of a human voice from a plane in flight.

Field Music's last album was 2018's Open Here. In May David Brewis released 45, a concept album about President Donald Trump released under his School of Language solo side-project moniker. Meanwhile, in January Peter Brewis released You Tell Me, the self-titled debut album for his side-project You Tell Me (a duo with Sarah Hayes of Admiral Fallow).

Field Music Tour Dates:

Regular Tour Dates:

31 Jan - Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

01 Feb - Glasgow, Kelvingrove Art Gallery

21 Feb - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

22 Feb - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

27 Feb - Whitley Bay, Playhouse

28 Feb - Manchester, Dancehouse

29 Feb - London, EartH

Instore Appearances:

11 Jan - Edinburgh, outstore at The Mash House

15 Jan - London, Rough Trade East instore

16 Jan - Bristol, Rough Trade Bristol instore

17 Jan - Brighton, Resident Music instore

19 Jan - Newcastle, Reflex outstore at The Cluny

www.field-music.co.uk

Also Released This Week:

Beach Slang: The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City (Bridge Nine)

Georgia: Seeking Thrills (Domino)

