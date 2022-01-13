News

All





Aldous Harding Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Lawn” Warm Chris Due Out March 25 via 4AD

Photography by Emma Wallbanks



New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding has announced a new album, Warm Chris, and shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it. Warm Chris is due out March 25 via 4AD. Harding directed the “Lawn” video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her previously announced upcoming tour dates.

Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.

Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.

Warm Chris Tracklist:

1. Ennui

2. Tick Tock

3. Fever

4. Warm Chris

5. Lawn

6. Passion Babe

7. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain

8. Staring At The Henry Moore

9. Bubbles

10. Leathery Whip

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

March 3 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

March 5 – UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli

March 6 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

March 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

March 9 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

March 11 – NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique

March 12 – LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne

March 14 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

March 15 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

March 17 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis

March 18 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

March 20 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

March 22 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns

March 23 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

March 25 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

March 27 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

March 28 – COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk

March 30 – LONDON, GB, Barbican

March 31– LONDON, GB, Barbican

April 1 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

April 3 – GLASGOW, GB, City Halls

April 5 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

April 7 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

April 8 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

April 10 – CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed

April 11 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

April 12 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club

June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

June 13 - CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

June 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.