Aldous Harding Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Lawn”
Warm Chris Due Out March 25 via 4AD
Jan 12, 2022
Photography by Emma Wallbanks
New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding has announced a new album, Warm Chris, and shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it. Warm Chris is due out March 25 via 4AD. Harding directed the “Lawn” video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as her previously announced upcoming tour dates.
Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).
Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.
Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.
Warm Chris Tracklist:
1. Ennui
2. Tick Tock
3. Fever
4. Warm Chris
5. Lawn
6. Passion Babe
7. She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain
8. Staring At The Henry Moore
9. Bubbles
10. Leathery Whip
Aldous Harding Tour Dates:
March 3 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
March 5 – UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli
March 6 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
March 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
March 9 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
March 11 – NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique
March 12 – LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne
March 14 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
March 15 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
March 17 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis
March 18 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
March 20 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
March 22 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns
March 23 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
March 25 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
March 27 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
March 28 – COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk
March 30 – LONDON, GB, Barbican
March 31– LONDON, GB, Barbican
April 1 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
April 3 – GLASGOW, GB, City Halls
April 5 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
April 7 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
April 8 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
April 10 – CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed
April 11 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
April 12 – BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club
June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
June 13 - CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
June 16 - BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
