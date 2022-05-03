News

Aldous Harding Shares New Animated Video for “Tick Tock” Warm Chris Out Now via 4AD; North American Tour Starts Next Month





New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding released a new album, Warm Chris, in March via 4AD. Now she has shared an animated video for the album’s “Tick Tock.” Harding co-directed the quirky video with animator Chris McD. Watch it below, followed by Harding’s previously announced upcoming tour dates, including some North American shows that start next month.

When Warm Chris was announced Harding shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it also co-directed by Harding and Sagadin. “Lawn” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the horn- and piano-backed “Fever,” via a video for it. “Fever” also made our Songs of the Week. When the album was released, album track “Tick Tock” also got a spot on our Songs of the Week list.

Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

Read our review of Warm Chris.

Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.

Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

2022:

June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club

June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

June 13 – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

June 16 – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)

July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

August 10-13 – OSLO, NO, ØYA

August 11-13 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Way Out West Festival

August 12-14 – HELSINKI, FI, Flow Festival

August 15 – REYKJANSBAER, IS, Hljómahöll

August 26 – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022

August 28 – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022

September 1-4 – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022

September 2 – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls

2023:

March 21 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

March 23 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg

March 24 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

March 26 – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater

March 28 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

March 29 – NANTES, FR, Stereolux

March 30 – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne

April 1 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

April 2 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

April 4 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis

April 5 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

April 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

April 8 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

April 9 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger

April 11 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

April 12 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

April 14 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

April 16 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

April 18 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

April 20 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

April 22 – GATESHEAD, GB, The Sage

April 24 – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy

April 25 – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed

April 26 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

April 28 – LONDON, GB, Barbican

April 29 – LONDON, GB, Barbican

