Aldous Harding Shares New Animated Video for “Tick Tock”
Warm Chris Out Now via 4AD; North American Tour Starts Next Month
New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding released a new album, Warm Chris, in March via 4AD. Now she has shared an animated video for the album’s “Tick Tock.” Harding co-directed the quirky video with animator Chris McD. Watch it below, followed by Harding’s previously announced upcoming tour dates, including some North American shows that start next month.
When Warm Chris was announced Harding shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it also co-directed by Harding and Sagadin. “Lawn” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, the horn- and piano-backed “Fever,” via a video for it. “Fever” also made our Songs of the Week. When the album was released, album track “Tick Tock” also got a spot on our Songs of the Week list.
Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).
Read our review of Warm Chris.
Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.
Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates:
2022:
June 3 – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
June 4 – DETROIT, MI, El Club
June 5 – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
June 6 – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
June 8 – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
June 9 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
June 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
June 11 – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
June 13 – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
June 14 – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
June 15 – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
June 16 – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
June 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
June 20 – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
June 21 – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
June 23 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
June 24 – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
June 25 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
June 27 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
June 28 – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
June 29 – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)
July 1 – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
July 2 – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
August 10-13 – OSLO, NO, ØYA
August 11-13 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Way Out West Festival
August 12-14 – HELSINKI, FI, Flow Festival
August 15 – REYKJANSBAER, IS, Hljómahöll
August 26 – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022
August 28 – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022
September 1-4 – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022
September 2 – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls
2023:
March 21 – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
March 23 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg
March 24 – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
March 26 – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater
March 28 – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
March 29 – NANTES, FR, Stereolux
March 30 – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne
April 1 – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
April 2 – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
April 4 – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis
April 5 – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
April 7 – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
April 8 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
April 9 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger
April 11 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
April 12 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
April 14 – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
April 16 – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
April 18 – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
April 20 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
April 22 – GATESHEAD, GB, The Sage
April 24 – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy
April 25 – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed
April 26 – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
April 28 – LONDON, GB, Barbican
April 29 – LONDON, GB, Barbican
