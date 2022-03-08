News

Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Fever” Warm Chris Due Out March 25 via 4AD





New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding is releasing a new album, Warm Chris, on March 25 via 4AD. Now she has shared its second single, the horn- and piano-backed “Fever,” via a video for it. Harding co-directed the video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by Harding’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.

When Warm Chris was announced Harding shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it also co-directed by Harding and Sagadin. “Lawn” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.

Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

2022:

3 June – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

4 June – DETROIT, MI, El Club

5 June – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

6 June – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

8 June – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

9 June – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

10 June – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

11 June – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

13 June – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

14 June – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

15 June – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

16 June – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

19 June – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

20 June – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

21 June – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

23 June – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

24 June – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

25 June – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

27 June – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

28 June – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

29 June – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)

1 July – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

2 July – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

10-13 August – OSLO, NO, ØYA

26 August – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022

28 August – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022

1-4 September – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022

2 September – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls



2023:

21 March – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

23 March – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg

24 March – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

26 March – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater

28 March – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

29 March – NANTES, FR, Stereolux

30 March – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne

1 April – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

2 April – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

4 April – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis

5 April – WARSAW, PL, Niebo

7 April – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

8 April – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

9 April – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger

11 April – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

12 April – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

14 April – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

16 April – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

18 April – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

20 April – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

24 April – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy

25 April – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed

26 April – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

28 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican

29 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican

