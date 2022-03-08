Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Fever”
Warm Chris Due Out March 25 via 4AD
New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding is releasing a new album, Warm Chris, on March 25 via 4AD. Now she has shared its second single, the horn- and piano-backed “Fever,” via a video for it. Harding co-directed the video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by Harding’s previously announced upcoming tour dates.
When Warm Chris was announced Harding shared its first single, “Lawn,” via a video for it also co-directed by Harding and Sagadin. “Lawn” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Warm Chris is the follow-up to 2019’s Designer. Harding once again partnered with producer John Parish, who also worked on Designer and 2017’s Party. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales. Warm Chris also features H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish, and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).
Last June Harding shared the new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. That song is not featured on Warm Chris.
Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates:
2022:
3 June – CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
4 June – DETROIT, MI, El Club
5 June – TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
6 June – MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
8 June – CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
9 June – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
10 June – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
11 June – WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
13 June – CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
14 June – ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
15 June – ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
16 June – BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
19 June – NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
20 June – DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
21 June – AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
23 June – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
24 June – LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
25 June – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
27 June – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
28 June – SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
29 June – BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens (Live on the Lawn Series)
1 July – ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
2 July – LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
10-13 August – OSLO, NO, ØYA
26 August – PARIS, FR, Rock en Seine 2022
28 August – LONDON, GB, All Points East 2022
1-4 September – LARMER TREE GARDENS, GB, End Of The Road Festival 2022
2 September – GLASGOW, GB, The City Halls
2023:
21 March – BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
23 March – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg
24 March – GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
26 March – COLOGNE, DE, Gloria Theater
28 March – PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
29 March – NANTES, FR, Stereolux
30 March – FEYZIN, FR, Epicerie Moderne
1 April – ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
2 April – MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
4 April – PRAGUE, CZ, Palác Akropolis
5 April – WARSAW, PL, Niebo
7 April – BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
8 April – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
9 April – STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns Salonger
11 April – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
12 April – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
14 April – HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
16 April – BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
18 April – DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
20 April – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
24 April – BRISTOL, GB, O2 Academy
25 April – CARDIFF, GB, Tramshed
26 April – NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
28 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican
29 April – LONDON, GB, Barbican
