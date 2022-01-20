Alex Cameron Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Best Life”
Oxy Music Due Out March 11 via Secretly Canadian
Alex Cameron has announced the release of a new studio album, Oxy Music, which will be out on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. Cameron has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Best Life,” in addition to announcing a North American tour. View the Jemima Kirke-directed video for “Best Life” along with the album’s tracklist and full list of tour dates below.
In a press release, Cameron states: “The album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live—a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”
In November, Cameron shared the album track “Sara Jo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Oxy Music Tracklist:
1. Best Life
2. Sara Jo
3. Prescription Refill
4. Hold The Line
5. Breakdown
6. K Hole
7. Dead Eyes
8. Cancel Culture (feat. Lloyd Vines)
9. Oxy Music (feat. Jason Williamson)
Alex Cameron 2022 Tour Dates:
(New Dates in Bold)
Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)
Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2
Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns
Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite
Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH
Thu. Apr. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sat. Apr. 30 - Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022
Sat. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. May 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Mon. May 9 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza
Sat. May. 14 - Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows
Sun. May 15 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom
Tue. May 17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Wed. May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. May 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. May 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)
Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
