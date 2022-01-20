News

Alex Cameron Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Single “Best Life” Oxy Music Due Out March 11 via Secretly Canadian





Alex Cameron has announced the release of a new studio album, Oxy Music, which will be out on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. Cameron has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Best Life,” in addition to announcing a North American tour. View the Jemima Kirke-directed video for “Best Life” along with the album’s tracklist and full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, Cameron states: “The album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live—a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”

In November, Cameron shared the album track “Sara Jo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Oxy Music Tracklist:

1. Best Life

2. Sara Jo

3. Prescription Refill

4. Hold The Line

5. Breakdown

6. K Hole

7. Dead Eyes

8. Cancel Culture (feat. Lloyd Vines)

9. Oxy Music (feat. Jason Williamson)

Alex Cameron 2022 Tour Dates:

(New Dates in Bold)

Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)

Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2

Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite

Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH

Thu. Apr. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat. Apr. 30 - Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022

Sat. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. May 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Mon. May 9 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza

Sat. May. 14 - Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

Sun. May 15 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

Tue. May 17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Wed. May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. May 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. May 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)

Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

