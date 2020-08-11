News

Alex Cameron Announces New Demos EP, Shares “Gaslight (Demo)” Miami Memories EP Due Out August 21 via Secretly Canadian





Following last year’s Miami Memory, Alex Cameron has announced a new four-song EP, Miami Memories, that features the original demo versions of songs found on the full-length album. The Australian musician has shared its first single, “Gaslight (Demo).” The songs aim to capture the original intimacy of Cameron’s ideas when writing his songs and the EP will be the first time he’s ever officially released demos.

In a press release, Cameron calls Miami Memory “a twisted portrait of a man tethered to the dodgy, teetering totem of masculinity.” Check out the tracklist for Miami Memories below.

Read our review of Miami Memory here.

In May 2019 Cameron shared a video for Miami Memory’s title track, “Miami Memory,” that starred actress Jemima Kirke (Girls), also his romantic partner. It was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in June 2019, Cameron shared a video for its second single, “Divorce.” Then Cameron shared another song from the album, “Far From Born Again,” via a video for the track that featured Cameron dancing at a strip club and interviews with three sex workers. In the chorus Cameron sang “Far from born again/She’s doing porn again.”

Miami Memories Tracklist:

01 Far From Born Again (Demo)

02 Gaslight (Demo)

03 Miami Memory (Demo)

04 PC With Me (Demo)

