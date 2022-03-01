Alex Cameron Shares Video for New Single “K Hole”
Oxy Music Due Out March 11 via Secretly Canadian
Mar 01, 2022
Photography by Cameron Carter
Alex Cameron has shared a video for his new single, “K Hole.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Oxy Music, which will be out on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. View below.
In a press release, Cameron states: “Generation self medication. Social groups, shattered mirrors pieced back together and bound by saliva. Holding hands just to say ‘it’s OK that everything isn’t OK.’ There’s love here, and peace, if you’re alright with being on your own. We like it in pairs—but there’s only room for one in a K Hole.”
In November, Cameron shared the album track “Sara Jo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in January, he shared the song “Best Life.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Alex Cameron Shares Video for New Single “K Hole” (News) — Alex Cameron
- My Idea Share New Song “Crutch” (News) — My Idea
- Ezra Furman Signs to ANTI-; Shares New Song “Point Me Towards the Real” and Announces Fall Tour (News) — Ezra Furman
- Sharon Van Etten Shares Video for New Song “Used to It” (News) — Sharon Van Etten
- Bartees Strange Signs to 4AD, Shares Video for New Song “Heavy Heart” (News) — Bartees Strange
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.