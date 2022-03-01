News

Alex Cameron Shares Video for New Single “K Hole” Oxy Music Due Out March 11 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Cameron Carter



Alex Cameron has shared a video for his new single, “K Hole.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Oxy Music, which will be out on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. View below.

In a press release, Cameron states: “Generation self medication. Social groups, shattered mirrors pieced back together and bound by saliva. Holding hands just to say ‘it’s OK that everything isn’t OK.’ There’s love here, and peace, if you’re alright with being on your own. We like it in pairs—but there’s only room for one in a K Hole.”

In November, Cameron shared the album track “Sara Jo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in January, he shared the song “Best Life.”

