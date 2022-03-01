 Alex Cameron Shares Video for New Single “K Hole” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Alex Cameron Shares Video for New Single “K Hole”

Oxy Music Due Out March 11 via Secretly Canadian

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Cameron Carter
Bookmark and Share


Alex Cameron has shared a video for his new single, “K Hole.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Oxy Music, which will be out on March 11 via Secretly Canadian. View below.

In a press release, Cameron states: “Generation self medication. Social groups, shattered mirrors pieced back together and bound by saliva. Holding hands just to say ‘it’s OK that everything isn’t OK.’ There’s love here, and peace, if you’re alright with being on your own. We like it in pairs—but there’s only room for one in a K Hole.”

In November, Cameron shared the album track “Sara Jo,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in January, he shared the song “Best Life.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent