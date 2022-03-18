Alex G Announces New Soundtrack Album, Shares “End Song”

News

Alex G has announced the release of a soundtrack for Jane Schoenbrun’s film, We’re All Going to the World Fair, which he provided the score for. It will be out on April 15 via Milan. He has shared a song from the soundtrack, “End Song.” Listen to the song and view the tracklist below.

“Whenever it rains at night I put on Alex’s score and listen to how the rain on my roof sounds mixed with Alex’s beautiful, lonely music,” Schoenbrun states in a press release. “I’ve been a fan of Alex’s records for so long, and it was literally a dream come true to get to collaborate with him on my first feature. I can’t imagine a better or more moving accompaniment to the film.”

Alex G’s most recent album was 2019’s House of Sugar.

We’re All Going to the World Fair Tracklist:

01 “Main Theme”

02 “Stitch”

03 “Casey’s Walk”

04 “You Are In Trouble”

05 “JLB’s Drawing”

06 “You Can’t Stop Me”

07 “Typing Game”

08 “Inside The Video”

09 “Face Dream”

10 “Morning”

11 “JLB’s Story”

12 “End Song”

