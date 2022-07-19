 Alex G Performs “Runner” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 19th, 2022  
Alex G Performs “Runner” on “Jimmy Fallon”

God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino

Jul 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Todd Owyoung/NBC
Last night, Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed the song “Runner” from his upcoming album God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. View below.

In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessings,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

