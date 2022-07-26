Alex G Shares Video for New Single “Cross the Sea”
God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino
Jul 26, 2022
Photography by Chris Maggio
Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has shared a video for his new single, “Cross the Sea.” It is the latest single to be released from his upcoming album, God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. View the Elliot Bech-directed video below along with a full list of Alex G’s upcoming tour dates.
In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.
Alex G Tour Dates:
2022
8-12 Gothenberg, SE – Way Out West
8-14 Utrecht, NL – Ekko SOLD OUT
8-15 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
8-17 Paredes de Coura, PT – Paredes de Coura Festival
8-19 Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop
8-20 Crickhowell, UK – Green Man Festival
8-22 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – The Cluny SOLD OUT
8-23 Edinburgh, SC – The Liquid Room
10-06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ~
10-07 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~
10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~ SOLD OUT
10-09 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~
10-10 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ~ SOLD OUT
10-12 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~
10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~ SOLD OUT
10-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox ~ SOLD OUT
10-17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~
10-19 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT
10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^ SOLD OUT
10-22 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^ SOLD OUT
10-23 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^ SOLD OUT
10-24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^
10-26 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^
10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^
10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
11-01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^
11-02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^
11-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^
11-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^
11-05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^ SOLD OUT
11-06 Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^
11-08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^ SOLD OUT
11-09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^
11-11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^
11-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^
11-16 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^
11-17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^ SOLD OUT
11-18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
11-19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer # SOLD OUT
~ Barrie opening
^ Hatchie opening
# Sadurn opening
2023
03-16 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
03-18 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
03-20 Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus
03-21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
03-22 Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol
03-23 London, UK – Roundhouse London
03-25 Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin
03-30 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
04-01 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre
04-03 Munich, DE – Ampere
04-04 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9
04-05 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix
04-06 Paris, FR – Le Trabendo
