Alex G Shares Video for New Single “Cross the Sea” God Save the Animals Due Out September 23 via Domino

Photography by Chris Maggio



Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has shared a video for his new single, “Cross the Sea.” It is the latest single to be released from his upcoming album, God Save the Animals, which will be out on September 23 via Domino. View the Elliot Bech-directed video below along with a full list of Alex G’s upcoming tour dates.

In May, Alex G shared the album track “Blessing,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Alex G Tour Dates:

2022

8-12 Gothenberg, SE – Way Out West

8-14 Utrecht, NL – Ekko SOLD OUT

8-15 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

8-17 Paredes de Coura, PT – Paredes de Coura Festival

8-19 Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

8-20 Crickhowell, UK – Green Man Festival

8-22 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – The Cluny SOLD OUT

8-23 Edinburgh, SC – The Liquid Room

10-06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ~

10-07 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~ SOLD OUT

10-09 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~

10-10 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ~ SOLD OUT

10-12 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~

10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~ SOLD OUT

10-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox ~ SOLD OUT

10-17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

10-19 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^ SOLD OUT

10-22 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^ SOLD OUT

10-23 Pomona, CA – The Glass House ^ SOLD OUT

10-24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

10-26 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11-01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

11-02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

11-05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^ SOLD OUT

11-06 Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

11-08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^ SOLD OUT

11-09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-16 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

11-17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^ SOLD OUT

11-18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11-19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer # SOLD OUT

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn opening

2023

03-16 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

03-18 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

03-20 Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus

03-21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

03-22 Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol

03-23 London, UK – Roundhouse London

03-25 Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin

03-30 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

04-01 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theatre

04-03 Munich, DE – Ampere

04-04 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9

04-05 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

04-06 Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

