Alex G Shares Video for New Song “Blessing,” Announces Fall North American Tour New Song Out Now via Domino

Photography by Chris Maggio



Alex G (aka Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Alex Giannascoli) has shared a video for his new song “Blessing.” He has also announced a fall North American tour. View the Zev Magasis-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates.

Alex G’s most recent album, House of Sugar, came out in 2019 via Domino. In April, he released the official soundtrack for the film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Alex G 2022 Tour Dates:

06-01 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

06-03 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *

06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*

10-06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ~

10-07 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~

10-09 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~

10-10 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ~

10-12 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~

10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~

10-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox ~

10-17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

10-19 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

10-22 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

10-24 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge ^

10-26 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11-01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

11-02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

11-05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

11-06 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD ^

11-08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

11-18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11-19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

* supporting Bright Eyes

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn opening

