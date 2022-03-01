 Alex Izenberg Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Egyptian Cadillac” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
Alex Izenberg Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Egyptian Cadillac”

I’m Not There Out May 20 via Domino; New Video Stars Ray Wise (Twin Peaks’ Leland Palmer)

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Giraffe Studios
Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has announced the release of his third studio album, I’m Not There, which will be out on May 20 via Domino. Izenberg has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Egyptian Cadillac.” The video stars Ray Wise, who played Leland Palmer in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. View the Juliana and Nicola Giraffe-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

In a press release, Izenberg elaborates on the new single: “I’m getting closer to making the unconscious conscious with this song and the others. It is difficult to just write when you are constantly bombarded with what is right or wrong, I’ve started looking within more so than before.”

I’m Not There was produced by Izenberg alongside Greg Hartunian. It also features string and woodwind arrangements by Dave Longstreth of Dirty Projectors.

Izenberg’s last album, Caravan Château, came out in 2020 via Weird World. Read our My Firsts and The End interviews with Izenberg.

I’m Not Here Tracklist:

1. Ivory
2. Gemini Underwater
3. Egyptian Cadillac
4. Breathless Darkness
5. Broadway
6. Our Love Remains
7. Ladies Of Rodeo
8. Sorrows Blue Tapestry
9. Juniper & Lamplight
10. Sea of Wine

