Alex Izenberg Shares Animated Video For New Song “Lady” Caravan Château Due Out July 31 via Weird World

It’s almost time for the world to hear Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg’s new album, Caravan Château, coming July 31 via Domino imprint Weird World. Izenberg has previously shared the singles “Disraeli Woman” and “Sister Jade,” both via videos. And to tease you (and please you) just a little bit more, Izenberg has shared an animated video (directed by Braulio Amado) for another new song from the album, titled “Lady.” Watch and listen to the sultry track below.

Over some dreary synth, delicate hi-hats, and Izenberg’s breathy, but forceful tone, the video is simply a four-minute art exhibition. Watercolors jutt across the screen, a tree grows then decays, and a cigarette lights up the scene. The track soon picks up speed with the tapping of a tambourine and the gentle puttering of a snare. It’s breezy; it’s seductive; and it leaves you wanting to hear what else Izenberg has up his sleeve.

Izenberg had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Lady’ was an instrumental song Ari Balouzian made for an upcoming film produced by Darren Aronofsky. He FaceTimed me and showed it to me and I was really into it and he let me sing on it and have my own version called ‘Lady.’”

Prior to the announcement of Caravan Château, in March Izenberg shared “Disraeli Woman,” via a video. “Disraeli Woman” was one of our Songs of the Week. It was the first release for the chamber pop musician (think Harry Nilson) since his 2016 debut album, Harlequin. Caravan Château is also jam packed with notable collaborators: Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor , Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and Tobias Jesso Jr. collaborator Ari Balouzian.

Izenberg previously shared a statement on his new album: “Today it is my pleasure to announce that my new album Caravan Château is coming out via Weird World on July 31st. I’ve been working hard on it and I’m extremely proud of these songs. It was recorded largely at Tropico Beauty with Greg Hartunian and Derek Korat with whom I’ve spent many long days and nights in the studio, retracing steps and forging new paths. Sometimes we hit walls and other times we found bliss, but those long nights were always chock-filled with lol’s. I hope my music can reach people like me who don’t have a lot of money or means and be a guiding light in their lives for good, serving as a safe haven in times of sorrow, happiness, loneliness or longing and know that I’m right there with you and always will be, even if our paths never directly cross.”

And for those that were wondering what Izenberg, who is from the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley, has been up to the last four years, a previous press statement gave you the low down: “Not long after the release of Harlequin, Izenberg became emotionally unstable, beset by a failed relationship and inevitable post-debut questions about what came next. He spent the four years following its release learning to cope with and overcome fear, to turn doubt into power rather than paralysis. Having been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, music became a lifeline, or the lens that helps him refocus the world and make sense of his mess of feelings.”

