Alex Izenberg Shares Video for First New Song in Four Years – “Disraeli Woman” New Single Available on 7-Inch Now via Domino

Photography by Giraffe Studios



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has shared his first new song in four years, “Disraeli Woman,” via a video for the track directed by Giraffe Studios. It’s the first release for the chamber pop musician (think Harry Nilson) since his 2016 debut album, Harlequin. The song is available as a 7-inch now from Domino, with “I Don’t Want You To Hurt Anymore” as the B-side. Watch the “Disraeli Woman” video below.

A press release explains what Izenberg, who is from the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley, has been up to the last four years: “Not long after the release of Harlequin, Izenberg became emotionally unstable, beset by a failed relationship and inevitable post-debut questions about what came next. He spent the four years following its release learning to cope with and overcome fear, to turn doubt into power rather than paralysis. Having been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, music became a lifeline, or the lens that helps him refocus the world and make sense of his mess of feelings.”

Giraffe Studios had this to about the “Disraeli Woman” video in the press release: “Our shoot was a joyride in a ’76 Cadillac gliding across Los Angeles with a Super8mm camera hanging out the back. We started on a dewy morning in Chatsworth, Alex’s hometown, and ended 36 hours later with old friends under the pink glow of a magic Malibu sunset. Magic is very much what happens when you spend the time with Alex—serendipity and possibility being key words. We hope that this video serves as a peephole into the brilliant, spontaneous, and beautiful world of Alex Izenberg.”

The press release promises more new music Izenberg soon.

