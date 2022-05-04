News

Alex Izenberg Shares Video for New Single “Ivory” Starring Paul McCartney Impersonator I’m Not There Out May 20 via Domino

Photography by Giraffe Studios



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has shared a video for his new single “Ivory,” which stars a famous Paul McCartney impersonator who goes by the name “Sir Paul McCartney #4.” The song is the latest release from Izenberg’s forthcoming album, I’m Not There, which will be out on May 20 via Domino. View the video below.

In a press release, Izenberg states: “I don’t know if it’s as much of a story as me trying to tell a story, because I don’t consider myself to be a storyteller like Bob Dylan or Leonard Cohen, but I guess it was me kind of going for that. It could be interpreted in different ways, depending on what your mood is, but I think it kind of can be interpreted as a fancy couple going out and how they’re not really in love but they’re still together. And then ‘real love will stone you’ at the end of the chorus can be interpreted as them finding out they’re not in love. I was kind of going for a ‘Best of My Love’ Eagles kind of vibe. That song I think is about the singer just being hopelessly in love with somebody and just telling her she gets the best of his love. Lyrically it’s not quite the same but the vibe I was going for.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Izenberg shared the song “Egyptian Cadillac,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Sorrows Blue Tapestry.”

Izenberg’s last album, Caravan Château, came out in 2020 via Weird World. Read our My Firsts and The End interviews with Izenberg.

