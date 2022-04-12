News

Alex Izenberg Shares Video for New Single “Sorrows Blue Tapestry” I’m Not There Out May 20 via Domino

Photography by Giraffe Studios



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has shared a video for his new single “Sorrows Blue Tapestry.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, I’m Not There, which will be out on May 20 via Domino. View the Juliana and Nicola Giraffe-directed video below.

In a press release, Izenberg states: “All of my music is a defensive response to my environment that is as constantly changing as my thoughts are. I wrote ‘Sorrows Blue Tapestry’ about my dog Larks after she died, I realized I was going to die too and I stopped eating meat and started writing songs that were more influenced by my environment as a practice of acknowledging that we’re all rays of the same Sun rather than 6 billion separate minds, coping with the fact that if you love someone they will always be with you, even if they die, you feel them.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Izenberg shared the song “Egyptian Cadillac,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Izenberg’s last album, Caravan Château, came out in 2020 via Weird World. Read our My Firsts and The End interviews with Izenberg.

