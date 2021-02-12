Alex Lahey and Gordi Share Video for New Collaborative Single “Dino’s”
New Song Out Now on Jagjaguwar
Australian artists Alex Lahey and Gordi have shared a video for their new single “Dino’s,” named after an East Nashville dive bar. Watch the video, which features Lahey and Gordi, below.
The two artists speak about the song in a press release: “This song has been two and a half years in the making. We wrote it on a very humid summer’s day in Nashville before breaking for late night pasta and beer. The eccentricity of Dino’s makes it a place where it feels like anything could happen and anyone could walk through the door. The song captures the feeling of being totally captivated by the person sitting across from you while the world spins madly on. Anyone who has been to Dino’s knows that there is genuinely a Dolly Parton cardboard cutout that lives in the bar and she is a Nashville icon.”
Lahey released the EP Between the Kitchen and the Living Room last year on Dead Oceans. Gordi’s most recent album, Our Two Skins, came out last year on Jagjaguwar. It included the songs “Volcanic” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Unready,” and “Extraordinary Life.”
Check out our My Favorite Album print issue to read our interview with Lahey on her all-time favorite album, along with our 2017 interview with her.
