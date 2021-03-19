News

All





Alex Lahey Shares Cover of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” Exclusively on Amazon Music for Women’s History Month





Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a cover of Faith Hill’s 1998 song “This Kiss.” The cover is an Amazon Music exclusive, and is a part of their Women’s History Month programming. You can listen to it below.

Lahey talks about her cover in a press release: “For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s ‘This Kiss.’ Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies—what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off.”

Last month, Lahey shared the song “Dino’s,” a collaboration with fellow Australian artist Gordi, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. She released the EP Between the Kitchen and the Living Room last year on Dead Oceans.

Check out our My Favorite Album print issue to read our interview with Lahey on her all-time favorite album, along with our 2017 interview with her.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.