Friday, May 7th, 2021  
Alex Lahey Shares Lyric Video for New Song “On My Way”

Taken From the Soundtrack to the New Netflix Animated Movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines

May 07, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jack Stafford
Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a lyric video for her anthemic new song “On My Way.” The track plays during the end credits of the critically acclaimed new animated movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which debuted last Friday on Netflix. Check out the lyric video below.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines was originally going to get a theatrical release last year via Sony Pictures under the title Connected, but then due to the pandemic it was sold to Netflix and given a much better title. In the film a Michigan family of four go on a road trip to escort teenage daughter Katie Mitchell to film school in California, but when an AI becomes selfaware and tries to take over the world with an army of robots, the Mitchells unexpectedly end up being the only family who can take them on. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced the film and the duo have quite an animated track record, including writing/producing the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, writing/directing The Lego Movie, writing/producing The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and producing The Lego Batman Movie, among others. Mike Rianda directed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Erice Andre, Charlyne Yi, Conan O’Brien, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

“On My Way” includes such lyrics as “I’m gonna cross state lines in my first car,” so it’s a good fit for the road trip nature of the movie. Mark Mothersbaugh did the score for the movie and that’s below too, as well as a playlist featuring other songs from the film, including Lahey’s previous song “Every Day’s the Weekend.”

In February, Lahey shared the song “Dino’s,” a collaboration with fellow Australian artist Gordi, and it was featured on our Songs of the Week. She released the EP Between the Kitchen and the Living Room last year on Dead Oceans and her last album was 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.

Read our interview with Lahey on her all-time favorite album, along with our 2017 interview with her.

