News

All





Alex Lahey Shares New Song “Sucker For Punishment” and Announces New U.S. Tour Dates The Best of Luck Club Out Now via Dead Oceans





Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a new song, "Sucker For Punishment," via a lyric video for track. She has also announced some new U.S. tour dates. The song comments on social media with a chorus that goes "Jesus Christ, I am scrolling all the time/I'm just used to it/I swear I'm fine." Check out the song and tour dates below.

Lahey had this to say about the song in a press release: "We're living in an era we're the micro has become the macro. I don't think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet. Whether it's a 'think about it later' attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargicness in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media - we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences."

"Sucker For Punishment" follows Lahey's sophomore album, The Best of Luck Club, which came out last year via Dead Oceans. The Best of Luck Club was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

Check out our My Favorite Album print issue to read our interview with Lahey on her all-time favorite album.

Read our review of The Best of Luck Club.

Read our 2017 interview with Alex Lahey.

Alex Lahey Tour Dates:

Fri. March 13 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms ^

Mon. March 16 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage ^

Tue. March 17 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ^

Wed. March 18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy2 Birmingham ^

Thu. March 19 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ^

Sat. March 21 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso Noord ^

Sun. March 22 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka ^

Mon. March 23 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^

Tue. March 24 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Zaak ^

Thu. March 26 - Mainz, DE @ Kulturklub schon schön ^

Fri. March 27 - Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casino ^

Wed. April 15 - Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre *

Fri. April 17 - Fremantle, AU @ Fremantle Arts Center *

Mon. April 20 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre *

Wed. April 22 - Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall *

Fri. April 24 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre *

Sat. April 25 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre *

Tue. April 28 - Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre *

Sat. May 30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Sun. May 31 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Mon. June 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Tue. June 3 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Fri. June 5 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cavern

Sat. June 6 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow's

Mon. June 8 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue. June 9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza



* = w/ City & Colour

^ = w/ The Regrettes

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.