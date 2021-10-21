News

All





Alex Lahey Shares Video for New Single “Spike the Punch” Out Now via Liberation

Photography by Nick McKinlay



Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has shared a video for her new single “Spike the Punch.” The song was produced by Lahey alongside John Castle and is out now via Liberation. Watch the Matt Sav-directed video, which features artist Matthew Pope, below.

“‘Spike The Punch’ is a song about the fun that comes with self-sabotage and reckless abandon. It’s big, it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s its own beast,” states Lahey in a press release. “There are some super sinister tones in there, rubbing up against really bright anime style guitar harmonies (guitarmonies, anyone?) and shout choruses. ‘Spike’ feels like a raucous bookend to navigating these cruelly unpredictable times. Touch wood.”

Lahey adds, regarding the video: “The ‘Spike The Punch’ video is perhaps my favorite video I’ve ever been a part of. I’m incredibly grateful to Matt Sav and his team for pulling this together while I’ve been locked down in Melbourne. Matt and I spoke about how we wanted to capture a sense of freedom, fluidity and fun in this video along with hurtling forward momentum. Matt Pope, the brilliant performer who stars in the video, completely harnesses the direction and puts on a hell of a show. It gives me chills every time I press play.”

Earlier this year, Lahey shared the song “On My Way” from the animated Netflix film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and it nabbed a spot on our Songs of the Week list.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.