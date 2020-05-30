News

Alex Lahey Surprise Releases New EP, Shares Lyric Video for “Let’s Go Out (Bedroom Version)” Between the Kitchen and the Living Room EP Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Jack Stafford



Australian singer/songwriter Alex Lahey has surprise released a new EP, Between the Kitchen and the Living Room, which features new home recordings of some of her previous songs. She has also shared a lyric video for “Let’s Go Out (Bedroom Version).” The EP is out now digitally via Dead Oceans. Listen to the EP and watch the video below.

Lahey had this to say about the EP in a press release: “A few weeks ago, I found myself with all my plans taken away from me in exchange for more time than I knew what to do with. Looking forward felt too daunting, which made me flustered and upset. So, I decided to look back.



“Between the Kitchen and the Living Room is a small collection of songs I have already released and played hundreds of times around the world, but through a new lens. In light of having to cancel my US tour, which is supposed to be under way this very moment, I decided to bring these songs home and let them find new parts of themselves. I engineered and produced all of these recordings within a week in a small room in my mother’s house—which is where I have been living since I didn’t continue renting in anticipation of touring for most of the year. Funnily enough, said room also happens to be the exact place many of these songs were written some years ago.



“As much as I can’t wait to go back to all the things I love doing under regular circumstances, it has been nice to embrace the boundaries. Really nice. And I hope you like what I made within them.”

In February Lahey shared a new song, “Sucker For Punishment,” via a lyric video for track (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

“Sucker For Punishment” follows Lahey’s sophomore album, The Best of Luck Club, which came out last year via Dead Oceans. The Best of Luck Club was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2019.

Between the Kitchen and the Living Room EP Tracklist:

01. Every Day’s The Weekend (Laundry Version)

02. Let’s Go Out (Bedroom Version)

03. I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself (Hallway Version)

04. Unspoken History (Attic Version)

05. Wes Anderson (Bathroom Version)

