Alfie Templeman Shares New Single “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody” Forever Isn’t Long Enough Out May 7th On Chess Club Records

Photography by Blackksocks



18-year-old rising UK singer/songwriter Alfie Templeman has shared his newest track, “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody” and announced details of his forthcoming mini-album Forever Isn’t Long Enough. Before Templeman heads into the studio to record his upcoming full-length debut, he decided he wanted to put out another body of work, more concise than a full record, but with more substance than an EP.

As he describes, “I wanted to make a refined pop record somewhere between Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Tame Impala’s Currents. Making Forever Isn’t Long Enough made me realise that I needed to slow down a little and work on things more carefully. Songs could take anywhere from a day to 4 months to 2 years on this record, but I made sure each one was perfect and I’ve never been more proud of how they all came out.”

With his newest track, Alfie Templeman throws back to yesteryear’s pop anthems (most especially Tears For Fears). The shuffling percussion, shimmering guitar tones, and soulful sax lines are all pure ‘80s pop but Templeman repackages them with fresh earnestness and sharp hooks. If “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody” was sent back in time it’d fit perfectly on a classic coming-of-age John Hughes movie. As it stands though, it makes for brilliant indie pop in the present day.

Templeman says of the song, “I first wrote and recorded “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody” back in 2017 when I was 14 years old and it’s been ingrained in my memory ever since. I’d always go back to it and try to re-record it but I could never quite get it right - then I went on a Tears For Fears binge and realized that it needed that “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” kind of production. I got back in the studio, changed a few lyrics, and cut it in a couple of hours. It’s probably my favourite song on the new record.” Check out the song and video below and watch for Forever Isn’t Long Enough, coming May 7th.