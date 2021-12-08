Alice Glass Shares Video for New Single “Fair Game”
PREY///IV Due Out January 28, 2022 via Eating Glass
Dec 08, 2021
Photography by Kristen Jan Wong & Lucas David
Alice Glass has shared a video for her new single “Fair Game.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, PREY///IV, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via Glass’ own label, Eating Glass. Watch the Bryan M. Ferguson-directed video below.
Last night on Twitter, Glass stated “FAIR GAME is TRAUMA CORE,” later writing “Crystal Castles was. ALICE GLASS is.” The song, which deals with Glass confronting an abuser, is most likely a reference to her time as a member of the electronic duo Crystal Castles.
Upon announcement of the new album last month, Glass shared a video for the song “Baby Teeth.” Before that, she shared the track “Suffer and Swallow.”
