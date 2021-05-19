News

Alice Hubble Releases New Single Today "Power Play" is out now via Happy Robots





London-based synth-pop artist Alice Hubble has shared her comment on the #metoo movement in the form of new single “Power Play” alongside news that her new album will be released later this year. Described as the work of “one lady at home with her enormous collection of synthesisers”, Alice Hubble mixes melancholic pop, layered vintage synths and elegant vocals, reminiscent of Ladytron, Ashra and Goldfrapp. Her debut album Polarlichter, inspired by the 70’s recordings of Tangerine Dream and Sally Oldfield was released in September 2019 to much critical acclaim.

Where Polarlichter offered a soundscape of pastoral solace, “Power Play” is a much more direct offering. Written in March 2020, Alice found herself channelling a lot of anger into the single.

“The track is my comment on what happens in a post #metoo world, once the worst offenders have been ‘cancelled’ and caught and the news stories have been had. Has something changed? Does society move on and go to the next issue?” explains Alice. The song references the mass hex of Brock Turner, when witches around the world joined together to hex the Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault. “I am fascinated by this form of collective digital activism,” she says. “In honouring this, Power Play is the closest thing I’ve written to a protest song”.

“Power Play” is out TODAY (Wednesday 19th May) on Happy Robots and is available to download and stream via all digital platforms, with a new album to follow this Autumn. To celebrate the launch of her new single, Alice will be performing at the Strongroom Bar in London on May 23rd, (tickets are on sale now) then at Folklore in London on 7th October (tickets on sale HERE).

