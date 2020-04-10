News

All





Alison Mosshart of The Kills Shares Video For First Solo Song “Rise” Mosshart Self-Directed the Video





Known for fronting indie rock band The Kills alongside Jamie Hince, Alison Mosshart has released her debut solo single titled “Rise.” Mosshart also edited a video for the song while quarantined at home in Nashville, pulling from footage of her last visit to LA. Watch the video below.

On Thursday, “Rise” appeared in the finale of FacebookWatch drama Sacred Lies. According to a press release, the single “is a throughline in the story, and is performed by Jordan Alexander (Elsie) in episode one.” Produced by Blumhouse Television and Raelle Tucker, Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones stars Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander, and Kristin Bauer van Straten. The song was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Lawrence Rothman.

In addition to collaborating with several acclaimed musical artists, she plays under the name Baby Ruthless in blues-punk supergroup The Dead Weather, featuring Jack White. Now, after a decade of compiling unreleased solo work, Mosshart is ready to take on this new challenge all on her own.

An ardent musician, an acclaimed visual artist, and a published writer, Mosshart has a sedulous creative spirit, and “Rise” is the next step in furthering her journey. She had this to say about the song in the press release: “I didn’t ever forget it. I remember right where I was when I wrote it, sitting at my desk in London, missing someone badly.”

Mosshart is already working with Hince on the next Kills record, and the press release says the songwriting partners are eager to get back on the road and share their new material with the world.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.