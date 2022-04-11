News

All Things Go 2022 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and More Festival Will Take Place Saturday, October 1





The lineup for this year’s All Things Go festival has just been announced. It will feature Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers as headliners in addition to Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Bartees Strange, and more. The full lineup is featured on the poster above. All Things Go 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15) at 10 a.m. EDT.

