Monday, April 11th, 2022  
All Things Go 2022 Lineup Announced: Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and More

Festival Will Take Place Saturday, October 1

Apr 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The lineup for this year’s All Things Go festival has just been announced. It will feature Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers as headliners in addition to Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Bartees Strange, and more. The full lineup is featured on the poster above. All Things Go 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15) at 10 a.m. EDT.

