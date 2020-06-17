News

All We Are Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "Not Your Man" Providence Due Out August 14 via Double Six

Photography by Rebecca Hawley



Liverpool-based trio All We Are have announced a new album, Providence, and shared a new single from it, “Not Your Man,” via an accompanying video. Providence is the band’s third album and is due out on August 14 via Domino imprint Double Six. Check out “Not Your Man” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The multi-national band features Ireland’s Richard O’Flynn (drums), Norway’s Guro Gikling (bass), and Brazil’s Luis Santos (guitar).

In a press release the band collectively say of the new single: “If 'Not Your Man' wasn’t a song, it’d be your holiday romance: sticky, sexy, hot and you’re not going to waste it.”

Before working on Providence, all three band members spent time working on music unrelated to All We Are for the first time. Santos said the break was helpful.

“This break was much needed,” Santos says in a press release. “Playing music outside of the band actually brought us together, helping us focus on what we do.”

Providence is an album “celebrating love, loss, sex, friendship and dance,” according to the press release.

“The celebration of the positive things was our focal point with this record,” O’Flynn says. “We could never have known what sort of world we’d be releasing this record into but our goal was always to try to bring people joy amongst the sorrow.”

Previously All We Are shared the Providence singles “L Is For Lose” and “Bad Advice.” The band’s first two albums were 2015’s self-titled debut and 2017’s Sunny Hills.

The director who just goes by the name made the “Not Your Man” video. He had this to say about it: “We managed to pull off a full on socially isolated lockdown shoot right in the middle of the pandemic. It was a lot of fun but both odd and unique, as there was only one person in the building at a time and because directing via the computer brings its own challenges. You have to have this whole different level of energy to keep everyone’s spirits up, and you run into the issues that become difficult to solve without any crew. All in all a fantastic shoot and I’m chuffed with what we managed to achieve despite the circumstances. The band did a great job, as always.”

Providence Tracklist:

1. Providence

2. Heart Of Mine

3. Not Your Man

4. L Is For Lose

5. Beauty In Lose

6. When You Cry

7. How You Get Me

8. Elegy

9. Bad Advice

10. Deliver It

