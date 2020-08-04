All We Are Share New Single “Heart of Mine”
Providence Due Out August 14 on Double Six
Liverpool trio All We Are have released “Heart of Mine,” the newest single off their upcoming third album Providence, out next week via Domino imprint Double Six. Expanding upon 2017’s Sunny Hills and 2015’s self-titled debut, drummer Richard O’Flynn, bassist Guro Gikling, and guitarist Luis Santos aim to explore a more pop-focused sound on their new album.
In a press release, All We Are say that “‘Heart of Mine’ is one of our most honest and candid love songs. It’s about loss and not being afraid of showing your fragile side—and the freedom that comes from expressing those feelings.”
Previously All We Are shared the Providence singles “Not Your Man,” “L Is For Lose,” and “Bad Advice.” According to the band, the album is about “love, loss, sex, friendship and dance.”
Check out the visualizer for the song below.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Watch Jim James, Julien Baker, and The Decemberists Cover “What the World Needs Now Is Love” (News) — Burt Bacharach, Jim James, My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, Andrew Bird, Julien Baker, Colin Meloy, Hiss Golden Messenger, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, Gillian Welch
- Washed Out Shares NSFW Video for New Song “Paralyzed” (News) — Washed Out
- Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz) is a Vampire Baker in the Video for New Song “Oops…!” (News) — Sad13, Speedy Ortiz
- Young Jesus Share Epic 10-Minute Long Album Closing Track “Magicians” (News) — Young Jesus
- Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “Corner of My Sky” Featuring John Cale (News) — John Cale, Kelly Lee Owens
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.