 All We Are Share New Single “Heart of Mine” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 4th, 2020  
All We Are Share New Single “Heart of Mine”

Providence Due Out August 14 on Double Six

Aug 04, 2020 By Jennifer Irving
Liverpool trio All We Are have released “Heart of Mine,” the newest single off their upcoming third album Providence, out next week via Domino imprint Double Six. Expanding upon 2017’s Sunny Hills and 2015’s self-titled debut, drummer Richard O’Flynn, bassist Guro Gikling, and guitarist Luis Santos aim to explore a more pop-focused sound on their new album. 

In a press release, All We Are say that “‘Heart of Mine’ is one of our most honest and candid love songs. It’s about loss and not being afraid of showing your fragile side—and the freedom that comes from expressing those feelings.”

Previously All We Are shared the Providence singles “Not Your Man,” “L Is For Lose,” and “Bad Advice.” According to the band, the album is about “love, loss, sex, friendship and dance.”

Check out the visualizer for the song below.

