All We Are Share Video for New Single “Eden,” Produced by Members of Hot Chip

Liverpool trio All We Are have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “Eden.” The song was produced by Al Doyle and Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, and it is the trio’s first new music since the release of their third studio album, 2020’s Providence. Watch below.

The band elaborates on the song and video in a press release, stating: “‘Eden’ is a groovy, slinky, sly tune for those temptress moments. What is to live, if not to eat and drink and breathe and to love? We’ve always wanted to direct and shoot a music video ourselves, and this felt like the perfect tune. The eerie synths, cascading guitar lines and the lyrical rejection of a manicured ideal for the Garden Of Eden took us to a fun and spooky place—a sort of underworld Halloween party!”

Providence was released via Domino imprint Double Six and featured the songs “Not Your Man” and “Heart of Mine.”

