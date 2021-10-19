 All We Are Share Video for New Single “Eden,” Produced by Members of Hot Chip | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 19th, 2021  
Subscribe

All We Are Share Video for New Single “Eden,” Produced by Members of Hot Chip

Out Now via Domino

Oct 19, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Liverpool trio All We Are have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “Eden.” The song was produced by Al Doyle and Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, and it is the trio’s first new music since the release of their third studio album, 2020’s Providence. Watch below.

The band elaborates on the song and video in a press release, stating: “‘Eden’ is a groovy, slinky, sly tune for those temptress moments. What is to live, if not to eat and drink and breathe and to love? We’ve always wanted to direct and shoot a music video ourselves, and this felt like the perfect tune. The eerie synths, cascading guitar lines and the lyrical rejection of a manicured ideal for the Garden Of Eden took us to a fun and spooky place—a sort of underworld Halloween party!”

Providence was released via Domino imprint Double Six and featured the songs “Not Your Man” and “Heart of Mine.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent