Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single “Moonlit and Devious”
Moonlit And Devious Due Out March 12
Los Angeles-based artist Allie Crow Buckley has dropped a new single “Moonlit and Devious” that will be the title track of her new album, Moonlit and Devious. Listen to the song below.
Buckley speaks about the track in a press release: “This song is a love song! Though sonically it takes on a rather menacing feel, I think that illustrates the duality of a relationship well; there’s a sort of moonlit devoted side, and a mischievous and devious side, this push and pull of independence and devotion.” The song is composed of layered and distorted guitar, heavy synth, and a powerful buildup all while Buckley’s vocals accompany the darkness throughout the piece.
The haunting and hypnotic “Moonlit and Devious” follows a previously released track in January titled “Nothing Sacred,” which will also be featured on the upcoming album. Moonlit and Devious was produced by Buckley in collaboration with Jason Boesel (of Rilo Kiley) and Mike Viola, and features Sharon Van Etten and guitarist Dylan Day.
