News

All





alt-J Share New Track “The Actor” The Dream Due Out February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music

Photography by George Muncey



Alt-J have shared a new track, “The Actor.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Listen below.

In a press release, the band state: “Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in L.A.’s most famous hotel. It’s ‘The Actor.’”

Upon announcing the album last September, the band shared the track “U&ME,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Later, they shared a Baauer remix of the song. In November, the band shared the track “Get Better,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Last month, the band shared the track “Hard Drive Gold,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.

Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.