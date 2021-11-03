News

alt-J Share Pixel Art Video for New Song “Get Better” The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music

Photography by Rosie Matheson



Alt-J have shared a video for their new song “Get Better.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The video was created by Hamburg-based pixel artist Stefanie Grunwald. Watch below.

Frontman Joe Newman states in a press release: “‘Get Better’ is the union of two songs. The first was an improvised song I sang in 2018 to my partner. To her I sang ‘Get better my Darcy, I know you can.’ She filmed it and I kept revisiting the fragment with a plan to write more. The second was a chord structure I worked on in lockdown that focused on someone living through a bereavement. I felt a nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better.’ The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe—or I hope—that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”

Upon announcing the album in September, the band shared the track “U&ME,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Later, they shared a Baauer remix of the song. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.

Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.

Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.

