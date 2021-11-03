alt-J Share Pixel Art Video for New Song “Get Better”
The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music
Nov 03, 2021
Photography by Rosie Matheson
Alt-J have shared a video for their new song “Get Better.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The video was created by Hamburg-based pixel artist Stefanie Grunwald. Watch below.
Frontman Joe Newman states in a press release: “‘Get Better’ is the union of two songs. The first was an improvised song I sang in 2018 to my partner. To her I sang ‘Get better my Darcy, I know you can.’ She filmed it and I kept revisiting the fragment with a plan to write more. The second was a chord structure I worked on in lockdown that focused on someone living through a bereavement. I felt a nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better.’ The context of the Coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe—or I hope—that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”
Upon announcing the album in September, the band shared the track “U&ME,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Later, they shared a Baauer remix of the song. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.
Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.
Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- IDLES Share Video for New Song “Car Crash” (News) — IDLES
- Benjamin Lazar Davis Debuts New Single, “Snow Angels” (News) —
- Self Esteem on “Prioritise Pleasure” (Interview) — Self Esteem
- Madi Diaz Shares MUNA Remix of “Crying In Public,” Announces 2022 Tour Supporting Waxahatchee (News) — Madi Diaz, Waxahatchee
- Arca Shares New “Prada/Rakata” Video (News) — Arca
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.