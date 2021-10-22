 alt-J Share Video for Baauer Remix of “U&ME” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
alt-J Share Video for Baauer Remix of “U&ME”

The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music

Oct 22, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Rosie Matheson
Alt-J have shared a video for a remix of “U&ME” from American dance music producer Baauer. The original “U&ME” will be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, The Dream, which is due out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Watch the remix video below.

The band shared the original “U&ME” last month, and it was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. They previously collaborated with Baauer for a remix of the song “In Cold Blood” from their most recent album, 2017’s Relaxer.

Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.

Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.

