alt-J Share Video for Baauer Remix of “U&ME”
The Dream Due Out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music
Oct 22, 2021
Photography by Rosie Matheson
Alt-J have shared a video for a remix of “U&ME” from American dance music producer Baauer. The original “U&ME” will be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, The Dream, which is due out February 11, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Watch the remix video below.
The band shared the original “U&ME” last month, and it was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. They previously collaborated with Baauer for a remix of the song “In Cold Blood” from their most recent album, 2017’s Relaxer.
Read our interview with alt-J about Relaxer, our review of the album, and our Album of the Week write up on Relaxer.
Plus read our 2014 cover story interview with alt-J and our 2014 cover story bonus Q&A with the band.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Iron & Wine – Reflecting on the 10th Anniversary of “Kiss Each Other Clean” (News) — Iron & Wine
- SPELLLING – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast (News) — SPELLLING
- alt-J Share Video for Baauer Remix of “U&ME” (News) — alt-J, Baauer
- The Rolling Stones - Stream the New “Tattoo You” Reissue Including the Unreleased “Come to the Ball” (News) — The Rolling Stones
- Premiere: Yueku Shares New Video for “Second Best” (News) — Yueku
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.