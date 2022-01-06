alt-J Share Video for New Song “Hard Drive Gold”

News

Alt-J have shared a video for their new song “Hard Drive Gold.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due out on February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. Watch the video, co-directed by frontman Joe Newman alongside Darcy Wallace. Watch below.

In a press release, Newman elaborates on the new song: “‘Hard Drive Gold’ is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush. It’s the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbors. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you….”

He adds, regarding the video: “Growing up enjoying cinema greatly, I saw our music videos as opportune moments for directors to create stories purely and so we the band did not appear in our videos. By avoiding cuts to a band playing in an ‘airplane hanger,’ the audience could focus on the cinema over the indie band music video tropes. I had ideas for videos that I passed on to directors to develop, watching these directors execute some of these ideas inspired me, and now I want to understand and experience the process at a deeper level.”

Upon announcing the album last September, the band shared the track “U&ME,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Later, they shared a Baauer remix of the song. In November, the band shared the track “Get Better,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous studio album, Relaxer, came out in 2017.

