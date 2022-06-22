News

Alvvays Announce New Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Band Hints at New Music

Photography by Eleanor Petry



It’s been almost five years since Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays released their last album, 2017’s Antisocialites, but now they have announced some new fall 2022 U.S. tour dates. They include October and November shows on both coasts. A press release states that “new music **may**be on the way.” Check out the tour dates below.

Alvvays are also performing at Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival in August. Slow Pulp will support all other dates.

Antisocialites was the follow-up to their well-received 2014-released self-titled debut album. “This record is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art,” said frontwoman Molly Rankin of Antisocialites in a previous press release announcing that album.

Alvvays 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp

