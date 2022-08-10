Alvvays Share New Single “Easy On Your Own?”
Blue Rev Due Out October 7 via Polyvinyl
Aug 10, 2022
Photography by Eleanor Petry
Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have shared a new single, “Easy On Your Own?” It is the latest release from their upcoming third studio album, Blue Rev, which will be out on October 7 via Polyvinyl. Listen below.
Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.
Read our interview with Alvvays about Antisocialites.
Read the full extended Q&A of our interview with Alvvays’s Molly Rankin about Antisocialites.
Read our review of Antisocialites.
Read our 2014 interview with Alvvays.
