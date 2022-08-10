 Alvvays Share New Single “Easy On Your Own?” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 10th, 2022  
Alvvays Share New Single “Easy On Your Own?”

Blue Rev Due Out October 7 via Polyvinyl

Aug 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eleanor Petry
Toronto-based indie-pop band Alvvays have shared a new single, “Easy On Your Own?” It is the latest release from their upcoming third studio album, Blue Rev, which will be out on October 7 via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

Blue Rev was recorded in October 2021 and mixed by Shawn Everett. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the single “Pharmacist,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s previous album, Antisocialites, came out in 2017.

