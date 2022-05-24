News

All





Amanda Shires Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Hawk For the Dove” Take It Like a Man Due Out July 29 via ATO

Photography by Michael Schmelling



Amanda Shires has announced the release of a new album, Take It Like a Man, which will be out on July 29 via ATO. Shires has also shared a video for the album’s first single, “Hawk For the Dove.” View the video, directed by Shires alongside Deren Ney, below, along with the album’s cover art.

Shires states in a press release: “I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life. The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator.”

Take It Like a Man was produced by Laurence Rothman and features guitar from Jason Isbell. It also features guest vocal performances by Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, and Brittney Spencer.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.