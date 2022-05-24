 Amanda Shires Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Hawk For the Dove” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Amanda Shires Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Hawk For the Dove”

Take It Like a Man Due Out July 29 via ATO

May 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Michael Schmelling
Bookmark and Share


Amanda Shires has announced the release of a new album, Take It Like a Man, which will be out on July 29 via ATO. Shires has also shared a video for the album’s first single, “Hawk For the Dove.” View the video, directed by Shires alongside Deren Ney, below, along with the album’s cover art.

Shires states in a press release: “I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life. The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator.”

Take It Like a Man was produced by Laurence Rothman and features guitar from Jason Isbell. It also features guest vocal performances by Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, and Brittney Spencer.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent