Tuesday, December 21st, 2021  
Amanda Shires Shares New Video for “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

For Christmas Out Now via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers

Dec 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Amanda Shires has shared a video for “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” from her recently released album, For Christmas. Watch below.

For Christmas came out last month via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. It features the songs “Home to Me” and “Gone for Christmas.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

