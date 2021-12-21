News

All





Amanda Shires Shares New Video for “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” For Christmas Out Now via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers





Amanda Shires has shared a video for “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” from her recently released album, For Christmas. Watch below.

For Christmas came out last month via Silver Knife/Thirty Tigers. It features the songs “Home to Me” and “Gone for Christmas.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.